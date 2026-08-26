Dolly's Legacy Lives On In Palm Beach County With Imagination Library

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton after her death yesterday at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

Her legacy lives on in Palm Beach County through her Imagination Library program.

Launched 30 years ago in honor of her father who never learned to read or write, Parton started it as a local effort in Tennessee and it grew into a global literacy movement, arriving in our area in 2020. Since then, the Palm Beach County Imagination Library has distributed more than 38,000 books to local families, according to its Program Director Kristen Thompson.

The local program has served more than 2,000 families, partnering with schools, libraries and community organizations to connect children with books at young ages.