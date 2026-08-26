Boca Raton Moves Forward With Ban On Feeding Iguanas, Rats, Etc

Boca Raton city leaders are approving a new ordinance to punish those who feed iguanas and other so-called 'nuisance' animals.

The City Council voting 3-2 last night to issue $100 fines to residents who leave food out in a way to attract or sustain large amounts of iguanas, rats, mice or pigeons.

One woman who is known to feed pigeons on her property spoke out against it.

"If you want to penalize me and charge me $100, I will start keeping up with feeding those birds. It is not their fault that they come into my backyard."

The ordinance does not include birdfeeders or the feeding of ferrell cats.

Some residents and the two City Council members who voted against it question whether the issue is serious enough to be considered and wonder how it could be enforced.