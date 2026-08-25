Florida Woman Arrested Again For Trespassing At Mar-A-Lago

A woman banned from Mar-a-Lago is accused of showing up at President Trump's home again, pushing a cart across the property before being detained.

Palm Beach Police say 65-year-old Li Hua Stevens was arrested Saturday after Secret Service agents posted at the north exit gate spotted her pushing a heavy utility cart packed with her personal belongings walking around.

Ignoring prominent signs reading "RESTRICTED AREA: NO TRESPASSING", Stevens allegedly walked across the grounds until federal officers detained her.

The incident comes after Stevens was formally banned from the property after a similar incident back in May. She's charged with misdemeanor trespassing for Saturday's incident.