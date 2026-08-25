Fired Boynton Beach Cop To Get Rehired After Appeals Court Ruling

A fired Boynton Beach police officer will be getting his job back, several years after he was involved in a pursuit that ended with the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Officials confirm that Mark Sohn will be reinstated after an appeals court decision that upheld a 2024 ruling from an arbitrator.

FHP determined that Stanley Davis III was going 85 miles per hour on a dirt bike the day after Christmas in 2021 as he fled from Sohn's police cruiser at a gas station. It was also determined that the police cruiser never made contact with Davis' dirt bike.

The teen hit a curb and was thrown from the bike.

The City Commission voted to challenge the arbitrator's ruling and the case wound up in an appeals court.

The police department says details about Sohn's reinstatement have not been finalized.