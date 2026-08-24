Wife Of Suspended PBC Clerk Of Court Leaves Boards To Support Him

The wife of suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Mike Caruso is resigning from some boards that she was appointed to.

Tracy Caruso says she wants to devote her attention to supporting her husband as he fights child sex abuse charges.

She announced today that she is leaving the Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees. Caruso was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to the Health Care District and Palm Beach State College boards. The Housing and Finance Authority appointment was made on the local level.

In a statement, Caruso says she knows her husband, loves him, believes him and believes in 'his innocence.' She says she's stepping down from the public boards so that the allegations against her husband don't become a distraction from the organizations.

Caruso is accused of sexually abusing a young child who is related to him multiple times.