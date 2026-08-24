Tornado Touches Down In Port St. Lucie, Damages 20-30 Homes

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-0 tornado touched down in some Port St. Lucie neighborhoods last night. It featured wind speeds of 65 to 75 mph.

"That tornado touched down very near the Tarpon Bay Yacht Club, where it produced minimal structural damage in the form of roof damage, some soffit damage and even some pool enclosures that were lifted from their foundation."

Meteorologist Will Ulrich says it continued to move along the St. Lucie River as a waterspout, before touching down again in another neighborhood.

No homes were destroyed, but Ulrich says some fences were knocked down and tree branches as well.

The tornado spent 14 minutes on the ground and covered over a 2 mile span.

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