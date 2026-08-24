23-Year-Old Pilot Thanks First Responders After Crash Landing Into Atlantic

A pilot is thanking first responders after she crash-landed a small plane off the coast of Boca Raton.

23-year-old Faith Tenkley says she was flying the small plane from Fort Myers to Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday when she experienced engine trouble and a broken landing gear. That's when she decided to bring the aircraft down in the Atlantic Ocean, while beachgoers watched.

Ajdin Lulic witnessed it from the beach.

"I look over and I'm like 'Yo! Is that a plane right there. Why is he so low?' And they're glding and I'm like 'Did that thing just touch down in the water?' And we saw a little splash or whatever."

Tankley tells CBS 12 News in a statement that she is incredibly fortunate and relieved that she was able to swim away from the incident.

Rescue crews took her to the hospital as a precaution.

She thanks Air Traffic Control for being prepared, as well as the lifeguards, firefighters and police officersfor their rapid response.