IRC Sheriff: Waggle Traveled To The Area For Sole Purpose Of Killing Ex

Matthew Waggle is no longer a person-of-interest in the death of a Vero Beach woman...he's now the main suspect.

"He murdered her in cold blood right there in front of her residence."

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says 33-year-old Waggle was picked up at a West Virginia motel on Wednesday night by U.S. Marshals for shooting 52-year-old Dawn Kriskewic to death on Sunday.

"We had a warrant for him so that's why the Marshals adopted the case. That is a First Degree Murder charge, so he will be extradited back to Florida."

He says the man traveled to the Treasure Coast for the sheer purpose of killing the victim, a former girlfriend.

"He was there for 10, 15 minutes tops. He murdered her in cold blood in the street. He then left that area. He left that gun."

There could soon be a second person facing charges in this case.

"Waggle's ex-wife in West Virginia was helping him. We're working through what extent she was helping him and what her situation is."

Flowers says the gun used in the murder belonged to the ex-wife.

He says Waggle took mulitple means of travel to commit the crime.

"He took a Greyhound to Orlando, an Uber to Indian River County, then he Ubered back to Orlando, got on another Greyhound and went to North Carolina."

It's not known how Waggle got from North Carolina to West Virginia.

To solve the murder, the Indian River sheriff is crediting a high-tech device that has a lot of detractors.

"There's been a whole lot of talk about Flock (cameras). Without Flock, I'm not standing here four days later, telling you about this guy being in custody in West Virginia. So for everybody who wants to talk about how bad this system is, we got a murderer behind bars because of this. We got this guy off the streets because of the Flock system.

Those who oppose the AI-infused license plate readers bring up concerns about privacy and a number of police officers who have been accused of misusing them to spy on or stalk ex-girlfriends and wives. But Sheriff Flowers says the technology is a huge help for his agency.

"We've made so many cases. We've protected this community as a result of this. And this is just another example of that."

The sheriff also clarified that Flock is one brand of automated license plate readers used by law enforcement.