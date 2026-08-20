Indian River Schools Superintendent Announces He Is Stepping Down Next Year

The Superintendent of Indian River County Schools is stepping down, but not yet.

Dr. David Moore announced yesterday that he will be leaving the district at the end of June next year. Moore has spent nearly seven years as superintendent.

In a statement, he says he is proud of what the school district has accomplished and called serving as superintendent one of the greatest privileges of his professional life.

His tenure currently ranks as the second-longest among Florida's appointed district school superintendents. Moore cited as his two priorities during this, his final year as leader of the school district...ensuring every school earns an A grade and getting the district to become number one in the state.