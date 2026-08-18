Fire At Private Prison In PBC Sends 3 To Hospital

A fire at a private prison in Palm Beach County sends three to the hospital.

County Fire Rescue received a report of a fire after 8 a.m. this morning and crews were dispatched to the South Bay Correctional Facility in western Palm Beach County, near Lake Okeechobee.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire that had been burning in the medical area of the facility was out and officials say a sprinkler head had activated.

Smoke was cleared from the area using powerful fans, but three people who were assessed at the scene were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.