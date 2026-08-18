Authorities ID Woman Shot & Killed In Vero Beach

Authorities on the Treasure Coast have identified a woman who was shot and killed on Sunday.

52-year-old Dawn Kriskewic was found with a gunshot wound along a roadway in front of her home in Vero Beach and died at a hospital.

The case is being treated as a domestic violence homicide as the search continues for 33-year-old Matthew Allen Waggle, a person of interest. Officials believe the two had an on-again-off-again relationship.

Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers says a nationwide alert was issued for Waggle.