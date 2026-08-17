Trump-Endorsed Palm Beach Commissioner Loses Firefighters' Union Support

A Trump-endorsed candidate for the Palm Beach County Commission has lost an endorsement from a local firefighters union after a report about a whistleblower complaint against her.

The International Association of Firefighters Local 2928 announced its decision on Saturday in response to a Palm Beach Post article.

It cites an unnamed former aide to incumbent Commissioner Sara Baxter who claims she pressured her into a sexual relationship with a potential donor and retaliated when the aide refused.

Baxter denies the allegations, calling them a last-minute political smear. But the Republican commissioner says she will continue to support first responders, regardless of their endorsement.

Baxter faces one opponent in tomorrow's primary and three Democrats are running for the right to be on the ballot in November.

Baxter made headlines in June when she briefly left her run for re-election in order to run for Congress but then backed out of that race just days later after President Trump publicly called for her to stay in the commission race.