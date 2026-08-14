Indian River Sheriff Releases 911 Call After Teen Falls To Her Death

We're hearing the 911 call after a 16-year-old girl fell 29-feet through a hole in a roof.

Indian River County Sheriff's officials say Roylynn Scott and some friends were trespassing at an abandoned condo property in Sebastian Saturday night when the teen fell through a hole in the roof of a building.

A girl called 911 to get help:

"Hello, hello, can you please...where are we? where are we?"

The dispatcher asks what happened and where the incident took place. In the background, a girl can be heard screaming.

"What is going on?" the dispatcher is heard asking.

"A girl fell from about 3 stories tall in an abandoned condos..." a man can heard saying.

The dispatcher then asks the caller if the girl is awake and responsive. He says no but confirms that she has a pulse.

"Is she bleeding?" the dispatcher is heard asking.

"Yes, she's bleeding from the mouth," the man says. In the background, a girl can still be heard screaming. The audio is muffled, but she appears to be screaming, "Please wake up!"

The dispatcher again asks whether the girl is bleeding. The caller checks and confirms that she is bleeding from the side of her head and that her breathing is faint.

Warning: The audio or text below contains a 911 call. Some listeners may find the details upsetting or hard to hear.