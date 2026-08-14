Emotional Video: Children Cry As Illegal Alien Parents Are Detained

The impact of increased immigration enforcement is on display in Palm Beach County, where the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach is sharing video of a traffic stop by the U.S. Border Patrol.
The center says a family had left Sunday Mass and was headed to buy school clothes when they were stopped and the two parents were in the country illegally. Behind the wheel was the oldest child, who had turned 18 a day earlier.
In the video, the teen can be heard asking an agent if she did anything wrong and if not, why did they pull her over. The agent says the license plate came back 'non-citizen' and was in her father's name.
The Center accuses Border Patrol of racially profiling the family and says the daughter is left in the custody of her younger siblings ages 3 to 16.
Records show the mother had a final order of removal at the time she was detained and the father had no pending asylum application or visa.