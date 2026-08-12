West Palm Beach Home Sales Up 17%, Bucking National Trend

While U.S. home sales fell 4.1 percent month-over-month in July, one South Florida city saw the opposite.

The nationwide decline dropped home sales to their lowest levels in nearly two years, according to Redfin. But in West Palm Beach, sales increased by 17.1 percent from a year earlier.

The real estate brokerage site says affluent buyers who aren't sensitive to cost are driving the market in West Palm Beach and in San Francisco, where sales went up by 8.5 percent.

Redfin says pending home sales also fell nationwide by 2.5 percent to their lowest level since December. Historically high housing costs are being blamed for pricing many would-be home buyers out of the market.

From Redfin:

Home Sales Surge in West Palm Beach, San Francisco and Milwaukee, Bucking National Trend

Demand is strong in some places. Home sales rose fastest in July in West Palm Beach, FL, where they increased 17.1% from a year earlier. It’s followed by San Francisco (8.5%) and Milwaukee (7%).

In South Florida and the Bay Area, affluent buyers who aren’t sensitive to cost are driving the market; in San Francisco specifically, the AI boom is also contributing to strong home sales.

Milwaukee is bucking the national slowdown partly because homes remain relatively affordable: The typical home sells for about $383,805, less than the national average. The number of homes for sale in Milwaukee is also rising, and more listings can lead to more sales.