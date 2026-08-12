Wellington Imposes Limits On E-Bikes, Scooters, Including Age Limit

The Wellington Village Council votes in favor of limits in the use of e-bikes and electric scooters.

In a 3 to 2 vote, councilmembers last night voted to make the minimum age for riding 15. As Councilmember Johnny Meier puts it...

"It is our job to make sure that our most vulnerable are safe."

The ordinance comes as officials in Wellington cite concerns about safety and an increase in accidents involving the devices across the state. Those include a fatal e-bike crash in Jupiter last year.

Not everyone is in support of the change however. Jennifer Mayfield read a letter from her 12-year-old daughter who opposes the limits, even after suffering a skull fracture in an ebike crash. Then, she spoke with CBS 12 News.

"She thinks it's more about education and wearing a helmet and just making the right choices."

Seventh grader Mia Moore says the new rule will force her to find another way to get to school.

"When you turn 15, you don't magically get responsible or like get better at doing it."

Councilmember Maria Antuna was one of the 'yes' votes.

"I get very concerned when people say to us that government should not be involved in parent's lives. Well, unfortunately at times the parents are not involved in the child's life."

Other new rules include riders having a government issued photo-ID, with school-issued IDs accepted for minors and a 15 mph speed limit for these 'non-human-powered micromobility devices.'

The changes went into effect immediately.