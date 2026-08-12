Colombian Restaurants Collect Supplies For Colombian Earthquake Victims

A number of Colombian-owned restaurants in Palm Beach County are serving as donation centers for families affected by Monday's devastating earthquake in Colombia.

The restaurants are collecting things like hygiene items, first aid materials, emergency tools and shelter equipment. The items will be taken to Global Empowerment Mission in Doral and that organization will bring the donations to Colombia.

The drop-off locations include all four Rinconcito Colombiano restaurants in the county, as well as El Molino Restaurant in West Palm Beach.

Residents can drop off donations at the following locations:

Rinconcito Colombiano 1 | 2650 S. Military Trail, Suite 20 West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Rinconcito Colombiano 2 | 9900 Southern Blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Rinconcito Colombiano 3 | 2107 10th Ave. N. Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461

Rinconcito Colombiano 4 | 3027 Forest Hill Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406

El Molino Restaurant | 1989 S. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33415