Latest Martin County Animal Hoarding Case Sends Homeowner To Jail

Sheriff John Budensiek says the dogs were covered in feces. 62-year-old Paige O'Donnell is charged with 36 counts each of felony animal cruelty and improper confinement.

Investigators and animal services personnel continue to assess the condition of the dogs.

This case comes a few weeks after an elderly postal worker was arrested for keeping more than 100 cats and dogs in cages in her Martin County home.