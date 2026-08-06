Unclaimed Property Auction In West Palm Beach This Weekend

Florida's Department of Financial Services is reminding residents about the Florida Treasure Hunt and there's an auction coming that involves many of that forgotten treasure.

FLTreasureHunt.gov lets Floridians check for forgotten cash or assets.

"Many people don't realize that they probably have money sitting in old bank accounts. It may be deposits with the utility company. It could've been a refund that came from somewhere and the check never got to you."

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia says much of the forgotten assets are in abandoned safe deposit boxes across the state.

His office will be holding an unclaimed property auction this weekend, featuring more than a million dollars in valuables, including jewelry.

Proceeds from the sales will be held indefinitely by the state in case the original owner comes forward.