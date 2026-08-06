Sheriff Bradshaw Shares Back To School Safety Tips

The new school year starts on Monday and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has some safety tips.

The first one is for drivers to be mindful that school buses will back on our roadways.

"You can't go ripping around these school buses. It's a hefty fine and you're going to have a big problem and we're going to watch that. So, when you see the school buses stopped to let the kids off or get them on, just stop and take your time and have some patience."

He also has a warning for those who will be driving near schools.

"Don't be flying through these school zones because there's kids crossing the pathways to the school."