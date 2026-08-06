Sheriff Bradshaw Shares Back To School Safety Tips

The new school year starts on Monday and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has some safety tips.
The first one is for drivers to be mindful that school buses will back on our roadways.
"You can't go ripping around these school buses. It's a hefty fine and you're going to have a big problem and we're going to watch that. So, when you see the school buses stopped to let the kids off or get them on, just stop and take your time and have some patience."
He also has a warning for those who will be driving near schools.
"Don't be flying through these school zones because there's kids crossing the pathways to the school."
And keep in mind that many schools across the county now have automatic speed zone cameras that local municipalities plan to operate, despite ongoing legal challenges across the state.
$100 fines are mailed to drivers going more than 10 miles over the designated speed limit.
Finally, Sheriff Bradshaw urges those taking kids to school to be careful where you let them off.
"We tell the parents 'Don't stop ahead of time, let them out and have them cross the street before they get up to where the school crossing guards are to let them across the street,' because then they're in the middle of traffic and that's a problem. So we tell the parents 'Take them up there and drop them off where the school crossing guards are.'"