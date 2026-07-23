Manatee Lagoon Hosts 'Mia's Summer Shell-A-Bration' On Saturday

FPL's Manatee Lagoon is hosting their 4th annual Mia's Summer Shell-A-Bration this weekend.

It's a free event that features hands-on environmental education and fun activities for your family.

They'll feature mini tours and educational exhibits, food trucks, face painting and outdoor games, along with story time and a new pop-up science activity for kids. Also Manatee Lagoon's costumed mascot "Mia the Manatee" will be on hand.

The event encourages families to learn simple ways to reduce plastic waste and help protect Florida's waterways and marine life.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Click Here for more details.