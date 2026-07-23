Florida News

Florida News

 

309 Illegal Immigrants Swept Up In 5 Day Operation Across Palm Beach County

By Joel Malkin
Border Partol at the US Mexico border in San Diego

Photo: stellalevi / iStock / Getty Images

More than 300 illegal immigrants were arrested during a five-day immigration enforcement sweep in Palm Beach County earlier this month.

The operation was conducted under the federal 287(g) program from July 6th through the 10th and involved several agencies including ICE, FHP, Homeland Security and PBSO.

The Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement says many of the 309 people taken into custody had prior criminal histories, including offenses such as DUI, drug trafficking, fraud and domestic violence.

Some had been deported previously and are accused of illegally reentering the country.

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