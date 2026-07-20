Union Fights Back Against Firefighter Terminations In St. Lucie County

Three St. Lucie County firefighters are fired and two others are suspended following an independent investigation.

It found a modified bug zapper was used to haze trainee firefighters with electric shocks.

Officials say the incidents happened at a Fort Pierce Fire Station in 2024 and they were recorded on video. But the firefighters' union is pushing back, saying there was no just cause for the firings.

The Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of St. Lucie County Local 1377 is formally demanding arbitration for the three terminated firefighters and two others who were suspended.

Union officials say the firefighters' actions don't constitute hazing, citing a Fort Pierce Police Department report that characterized it as "coworkers entertaining each other." Two of the firefighters who were terminated have made whistleblower retaliation claims.

The union also claims the district's investigation was unfair and not impartial.