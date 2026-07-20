Palm Beach Elections Leader Not Concerned After Trump's Integrity Speech

President Trump during his primetime address on election integrity last week said his administration will help local elections offices around the country install security patches to help protect against cyber attacks before the midterms.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says her office internally manages systems and they are current on all critical security patches. She says she has no concerns about elections here or anywhere in Florida.

"Elections here, as in the whole state, are very secure. We're very confident in that. We have a lot of procedures in place, starting with the logic & accuracy test where we're going to publicly test that equipment."

That logic and accuracy test will be conducted on Monday July 27.

Sartory Link says the county will also audit the results after the primary election on August 18th.

Meanwhile, a reminder that today is the deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the primary.