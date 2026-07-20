Family Of 6-Year-Old Who Died In Go-Kart Crash Files Wrongful Death Suit

The family of a six-year-old girl who was killed in a go-kart crash on the Treasure Coast has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Emma Riddle died from her injuries sustained at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie back in December.

There have been other lawsuits filed against the business and Heather Allen tells CBS 12 News that she's taken her niece there many times.

"It's run by a lot of really young kids. Like a lot of the employees are teens and it seems a little chaotic when you go in there."

While her family was never hurt, Allen says she could see how it could happen very easily.

Emma was with her mother in a go-kart when attorneys says safety protocals were ignored, leading to the vehicle to accelerate and crash into a wall. The girl suffered severe injuries and died at the hospital.

State investigators cited Urban Air for multiple violations.

The family hired prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan.

“Emma Riddle was a bright, beautiful 6-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “What was meant to be a joyful family outing became every family’s worst nightmare. Urban Air has a duty to protect every child that walks through their doors, and we allege that they failed Emma in the most devastating way imaginable. Our firm will stop at nothing to hold Urban Air accountable for this tragedy and make sure no other family has to endure this kind of loss.”

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.