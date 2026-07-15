Palm Beach County Scraps Plan To Charge Residents For Beach Parking

Palm Beach County residents will continue to park for free at most of the county-run beaches.

County Commissioners voted unanimously yesterday to scrap a proposal to charge 4 dollars an hour to park at all 14 of those beach parks.

County staff had said it was projected to generate about $7.5 million to help balance the budget for the new fiscal year that begins in October.

There were already two beaches, one in Boca Raton and one in Lake Worth Beach, that charges to park and that proposal would have added 12 more. But County Commissioner Maria Marino directed staff to stop any further evaluation of proposals that would impose parking fees on Palm Beach County residents at beaches where parking is currently free.

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo says the staff will be able to implement a free annual resident beach parking pass, while looking into charging non-county residents for parking.