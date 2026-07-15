Lengthy Project Tango Meeting Underway At PBC Commission Chambers

Palm Beach County Commissioners are expected to vote today on a massive AI data center.

A meeting has been underway since this 9:30 a.m. this morning, where the commission has heard from sound experts, with noise being one of the concerns among members of the community who don't want "Project Tango" in the county.

Another concern is an elementary school that is nearby and opponents have said they want to wait to see how other data centers affect their communities before this one is built.