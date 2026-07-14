Petition Drive To Stop Palm Beach County Beach Parking Fee Proposal

A petition drive is underway to fight a proposal to charge for parking at all Palm Beach County-operated beaches.

Currently, only two beaches charge but under the proposal, beachgoers driving to twelve more beaches around the county, including on the north end, would pay $4 per hour to park.

The Change.org petition is titled 'Eliminate Parking Fees at Juno and Jupiter Beaches.'

It states that 'taxpayers have always been champions of their local environment and they take pride in their collective ownership of these public places.' The petition claims that 'imposing parking fees would only serve to penalize the very people who cherish and protect these natural havens.'

County staff say the proposed fees could generate more than $7.5 million as they look at the broader budget in the next fiscal year that begins October First.

A decision won't be made on parking fees until September.