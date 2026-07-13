Sen. Rick Scott Remembers His 'Good Friend' Lindsey Graham

Scott tells Brian Mudd on the Brian Mudd Show that it's sad to think that upon returning to Washington D.C. today Graham won't be there and hopes people remember what he stood for.

"He stood for good. He stood for the good things of this country so we all need to do that."

The medical examiner's office says Graham died of an aorta dissection brought on by heart disease.

Sen. Scott also spoke about the Sunshine Protection Act, which he introduces every year. The bill that would keep us in Daylight Saving Time year-round passed the Senate back in 2022 but the Democrat-led House never took a full chamber vote on it.

He says "we're in better shape than we've been" since he's been in DC.

Scott says the Senate leadership won't let them have a vote on it and claims that if they did, it would pass.

"Maybe what the House is going to have to do is attach it to something that is a must-pass bill...something like the National Defense Authorization Act or we've got a transportation bill that hopefully will pass this year and a water bill."

He notes that House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump are both on board with the Sunshine Protection Act, so he's hopeful this will be the year.

Florida already has a law on the books that would keep us from changing the clocks twice a year, but it takes Congressional approval to make it a reality.