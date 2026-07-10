ICE Busts 'Criminal Illegal Alien' Bakery Owner In Lake Worth Beach

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a bakery owner in Lake Worth Beach is a criminal illegal alien.

Jacob Zapeta Castro was arrested by ICE officers as part of a targeted immigration operation.

The agency says the man has been deported four times and has an extensive criminal history. He was operating a Guatemalan bakery on Lucerne Avenue until Wednesday when authorities say officers encountered a vehicle associated with him.

ICE says that when officers tried to pull him over, he tried to ram an ICE vehicle, then got out and fled the scene on foot. He barricaded himself inside the bakery and eventually surrendered.