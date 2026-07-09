Palm Beach County Could Start Charging $4 Per Hour To Park At The Beach

Palm Beach County beachgoers may need to brace for a big change coming soon. County leaders are considering charging for parking at all county-operated beaches.

Right now, parking is free at all but two of those beaches, Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach and South Inlet Park in Boca Raton.

The proposal would put in parking fees at the other 12 beach parks across the county at a rate of $4 per hour.

County Parks & Rec officials say the proposed fees are tied to budget pressures for the next fiscal year that begins in October.

The fees are expected to bring in about $7.5 million in revenue.

A part of the plan could be a 20 percent discount for county residents and the county may offer annual parking passes.

If it happens, it would be phased in gradually.