Miami Man Busted In Delray Beach With Help Of 561 Predator Catchers

An online anti-sexual predator group led by an MMA fighter has netted another bust.

Delray Beach Police say a Miami man was arrested after traveling to a Delray Beach Dollar Tree with plans to meet a minor for sex.

Officials say Kevin Alvarez wasn't actually chatting with an underage girl but rather a decoy from 561 Predator Catchers, led by Dustin Lampros.

The suspect faces charges of traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and using a two-way device to facilitate the felony.

In recent weeks, Lampros' group helped police arrest an FAU student and member of the university's student government who showed up at a Home Depot in Delray Beach.