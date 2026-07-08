Former PBC State Attorney & Cable TV Legal Analyst Sues Newspaper

Palm Beach County's former state attorney is suing the Palm Beach Post for defamation.

Dave Aronberg's suit, which also names the Post's parent company, USA Today, accuses the paper of orchestrating a smear campaign tied to the Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records case.

The 264-page lawsuit includes Post articles, columns and editorial pieces that accused Aronberg of holding up the files and claims the newspaper deliberately rewrote history across a continuous wave of coverage published between 2024 and 25.

Among the claims the former top prosecutor says are false is one repeated multiple times that the public could have seen the Epstein grand jury transcript 'years ago' if not for Aronberg's 'vociferous' opposition. But the lawsuit states that these claims are entirely false because Aronberg did not even take office until five years after the state's Epstein prosecution had concluded under a different state attorney.

It also points out that grand jury records are legally maintained under seal by the Clerk of Court, rather than the state attorney's office. That means Aronberg never had physical custody of the files.