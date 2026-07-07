West Palm Beach Police Search For Hit & Run Driver Who Killed Pub Worker

Sad times at O'Shea's Irish Pub in West Palm Beach where a member of the staff is dead.

Police say 28-year-old Connor Blais was killed while riding his electric scooter home from a shift at the bar early Monday morning. They say a driver struck him and fled the scene.

Manager Jake Stanton spoke with CBS 12 News.

"Before I left here around midnight I said 'Bye, I'll see you tomorrow.' And I wake up this morning and he's not here. It's very very sad."

He describes Blais as a "ball of fun," saying everyone loved him.

"People are speechless, in a dark place. (They) don't know what to do, whether to be upset, whether to remember his good times and a have a laugh and a joke. It's kind of mixed emotions here right now."

The man had worked at the pub for about a year and a half.