Zoning Commission Goes Against 'Project Tango' - County Commission To Vote

Palm Beach County Commissioners are still expected to vote on a large AI data center later this month, despite a vote from the county's Zoning Commission on Thursday to recommend a 'no' vote.

That came during a meeting where residents against Project Tango spoke out against the project.

"Constant noise that's close to my home will affect my sleep, my health and my quality of life."

But developer Ernie Cox says noise has already been considered in changes made.

"Moving it further away and we're putting it inside a building. And that building is designed to reduce the sound."

Cox says the project is anticipated to generate "hundreds of millions of dollars a year in ad valorum tax revenue."

County Commissioners have the final say when they vote on July 15th.