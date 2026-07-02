Prosecutors Will Obtain Hospital Records After Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest

Prosecutors will be allowed to obtain Tiger Woods' hospital records tied to an alleged DUI crash in Martin County.

The golfer crashed into a trailer being hauled by a pickup truck on Jupiter Island in March and after police arrived, he was checked for intoxication.

Woods failed that sobriety test and two painkillers were seized from inside his pocket. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Woods has pleaded not guilty and court documents show that defense lawyers and prosecutors have agreed to issue a subpoena for records from the hospital where Woods was treated after the crash.