4th Of July Event Brings Road Closures For Busy West Palm Beach Streets

Preparations are underway for Palm Beach County's largest July 4th celebration and that's causing drivers to take detours.

The City of West Palm Beach says several roadways will be shutting down in the downtown area ahead of Satruday's Fourth on Flagler event.

South Flagler Drive will be closing between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue at 4 p.m. today. Other closures include the 100 blocks of Clematis, Datura and Evernia Streets and Narcissus Avenue between Fern Evernia.

Those closures will remain in effect through Sunday.