Palm Beach County Staff Recommends AI Data Center Approval

A recommendation to move forward with Project Tango by Palm Beach County's planning staff.

The nearly 200 acre AI data center would be built along western Southern Boulevard near Saddle View Elementary School and it's faced opposition from members of the community who voice concerns about whether it belongs so close to neighborhoods and a school.

Staff says the proposal meets county zoning rules if the developer follows a long list of conditions and the recommendation comes ahead of a tomorrow's Zoning Commission meeting.

The zoning commission can either agree or disagree with the recommendation and the County Commission is expected to take the final vote later this month.