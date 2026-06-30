Goya Foods Donates 100,000 Pounds Of Food To Venezuela After Quakes

The largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S. is responding to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela after two devastating earthquakes.

Goya Foods is donating 100,000 pounds of food to help feed the families affected by the disaster.

In partnership with Global Empowerment Mission based in Doral, the food will be distributed from Goya's Miami warehouse and delivered to communities throughout Venezuela.

The donation is through the company's global initative, Goya Gives.

Goya Foods' Co-President Peter Unanue says their "hearts are with the people of Venezuela during this incredibly difficult time." And he notes that the company is "committed to supporting relief efforts and providing nourishment to families as they begin the long road to recovery."