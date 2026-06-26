Venezuela Quakes: Lake Worth Beach Law Firm Collects Donations

Palm Beach County residents don't have to go far to help people in Venezuela, devastated by two earthquakes.

The Rojas Law Office in Lake Worth Beach is collecting donations to send to the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral.

Albany Rojas Carrero tells CBS 12 News that she organized the drive after having trouble reaching her family members in Venezuela.

"I was thinking they were injured or under...umm...their own house fell on top of them. So we were very concerned."

She did eventually reach them and now she wants to help them and others affected by the disaster.

Donations are being accepted at the office on Lake Avenue through the weekend.

Click Here for a list of needed items.