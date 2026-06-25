Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly 1,000 Lottery Tickets Is In Custody

A former Winn-Dixie employee is charged with grand theft and organized fraud for allegedly stealing nearly a thousand lottery tickets over a two-month period.

45-year-old Essie Latrell Davis was working at the Winn-Dixie in Palm Beach Gardens last summer when police say she was caught on surveillance video, stealing the tickets and activating them at a store computer.

Investigators says she would discard losing tickets and hide winning ones in her clothing.

In all, officials say Davis stole more than $32,000 worth of lottery tickets, and total winnings from those tickets reached over $39,000.

The investigation started after store management noticed a shortage of scratch-off tickets.

The Winn-Dixie where the alleged crimes took place is now out of business.