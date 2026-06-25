Man Arrested After Crashing Into Hobe Sound Water Treatment Pipe

Some Martin County residents have disruptions to their water service after a driver crashed into a large water pipe last night.
Eliuvar Garza of Stuart was later arrested after a family member took him to the hospital with injuries from the crash that occurred at the Hobe Sound-Osprey water treatment plant.
A witness says they heard a loud crashing sound and then saw a man sitting outside the damaged area repeatedly saying "I messed up."
Water service may be off or water pressure may be low for South Martin Regional Utility customers from Bridge Road north to Sea Branch. Utilities officials are working on restoring service.
Meanwhile, a boil water order is in place for those in the impacted area.