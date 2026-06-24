Del Taco Is Opening In West Palm Beach, A First For South Florida

Del Taco is moving into South Florida.

Palm Beach County Commissioners this week approved a new location for the fast food taco chain in West Palm Beach.

It will be built at the Coco Plum shopping plaza along Military Trail, near 45th Street.

While it will be the first Del Taco in Southeast Florida, a franchisee is working on a plan to bring more locations to Palm Beach and northern Broward county.

There are currently 10 Del Taco locations open across the state, including stores in Port St. Lucie, Brevard and Volusia counties, the Orlando area, Bradenton and Port Charlotte in Southwest Florida. A second Treasure Coast location is under construction along Kanner Highway in Stuart.

The chain is known for serving crinkle-cut fries with tacos, burritos and other menu items.