South Fla Dentist Faces Charges Of Holding Woman Hostage, Battering Her

A South Florida dentist faces several charges for an alleged domestic violence incident.

63-year-old Doctor Sergey Korol of West Palm Beach is accused of using a taser on a woman multiple times, striking and choking her and then tying her to a chair. He also allegedly used a revolver to threaten to kill the victim.

She texted a family member, who contacted law enforcement and the woman was able to get out of the house safely.

Nicole Bishop with Palm Beach County Victim Services tells CBS 12 News that domestic violence cases can affect anyone.

“Domestic violence is not affected by race, age, or socioeconomic status — it really cuts across every layer of our community, so anyone can be a victim,” Bishop said.

Charges against Korol include false imprisonment, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and more.