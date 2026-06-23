No Vote On Chickens Yet In Stuart

A delay in the final vote on whether residents of one Treasure Coast city should allow residents to have chickens in their backyards.

City Commissioners were expected to vote on the issue last night but after hearing from people on both sides of the issue, they tabled the discussion until September.

Commissioner Campbell Rich says there's no hurry.

"I'm spending a lot of time speaking to a great many people and there's a lot of concern and there's no homeless chickens pleading to be cooped. So I don't understand the rush here."

Supporters say having chickens would allow them to have their own food supply. Opponents are concerned about noise and the odor that could come with chickens.