Town Of Palm Beach Requests Grant To Reimburse Trump Protection Costs

The Town of Palm Beach is officially requesting a federal grant to cover costs associated with protecting the president.

The Town Council has approved a resolution to submit an application for just over $166,000 through the federal Presidential Residence Protection Assistance Grant Program. It would reimburse overtime expenses incurred by local law enforcement assigned to protect President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The money would cover the time period from July 1st of 2024 through September 30th of last year.

It's estimated to cost roughly $240,000 per day to protect the president during his visits to the area.