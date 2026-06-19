Palm Beach Diocese Places Boynton Beach Priest On Administrative Leave

A Catholic priest is on administrative leave after the Diocese of Palm Beach claims he is facing 'serious charges.'

A statement notes that a formal investigation has been launched into the Reverend Alex J. Vargas, who was installed as pastor of St. Thomas More Parish in Boynton Beach last year.

The diocese says the priest is barred from practicing any ministry and from having contact with parishioners, employees or volunteers of the church.

No details about the nature of the charges have been shared, but the diocese says the matter has been reported to 'competent civil authorities.'

Meanwhile, the diocese urges anyone with information or reporting abuse by a church representative to contact its reporting line at 561-775-9558.

Police have not released any information.