South Florida Cleaning Woman Charged With Stealing $25K Ring From Home

A warning to keep your valuables locked up if you have people in your home.

A Palm Beach County cleaning woman is accused of stealing an engagement ring worth nearly $25,000.

The ring was swiped from a condo on Presidential Way in West Palm Beach in April, after 37-year-old Laura Liliana Sangabriel-Dorantes had provided cleaning service.

Police say the 2-carat round-cut diamond ring was pawned for $1,200 cash and the suspect presented a passport as identification.

Sangabriel-Dorantesas was arrested on Saturday and charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.

Investigators say the ring has been recovered and the victim had to pay more than $1,200 to reclaim it.