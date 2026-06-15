Death Investigation Underway After Charred Remains Found In Truck On Fire

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was burned in a truck fire.

Firefighters responded to calls of a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames on Saturday night on the side of the road near Citrus Boulevard and Pineapple Court.

Inside the truck laid the charred remains of the driver in the passenger seat. It was first thought that the fire was caused by a crash, but that was ruled out and detectives were called to the scene.