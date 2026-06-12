Omelette Lives! Big Dog Ranch Says Dog Found Dead Was Not Missing Beagle

A beagle that was thought to have died was actually found safe.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County this week announced the death of Omelette, one of the 1,500 beagles rescued from a research breeding facility in Wisconsin. They said he was found in a canal after escaping through a fence at the home of his adopter and looked to have been the victim of an alligator attack.
On Thursday night, officials at the Loxahatchee Groves rescue said that was a different dog and the real Omelette was recovered while running across a roadway. He is now headed to a foster home.
The person who had adopted Omelette had not set up the GPS collar that Big Dog Ranch provided and now the rescue has a new policy that states all adopters must confirm that their new pet's collar is fully installed, activated and functioning on the adopter's phone before leaving the property.